EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna on Pearl V Puri being granted bail: I would just say Satyameva Jayate

Karishma Tanna informed that she will speak to Pearl V Puri in the evening today.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Earlier today, we had reported that Pearl V Puri has been granted bail in the alleged rape case. While speaking to Pinkvilla, The Naagin 3 actor’s lawyer Rajeev Sawant had confirmed the news stating, “By evening he will be at home with mom.” Advocate Sawant had also spoken about their next step. “We will see what to do, how we will go ahead with it, then we will challenge it. We will certainly challenge his arrest and everything,” he had said.

Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna expressed her relief after Pearl was granted bail. “It feels great, and finally I would just say Satyameva Jayate because there is no truth to this, so he had to get bail,” says Karishma. When asked if she spoke to Pearl, she responded, “No, it's in the process. It will happen in the evening.” Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri have earlier worked together in the Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin 3.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Karishma had called the allegations levied against Pearl ‘baseless’. She had said, “It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase.”

Besides Karishma, celebrities like , , Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti, Aly Goni, Ekta Kapoor, and Divya Khosla Kumar among many others had shown their support for Pearl on social media.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

