EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri Case: Victim’s mother’s anticipatory bail confirmed, informs Advocate Swapana Kode

Earlier last month it was reported that Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Earlier last month it was reported that Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. He was granted bail a few days later. Reportedly, the mother of the victim, who was named as co-accused in the case, had also been granted interim relief. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that the same has been confirmed today.

Confirming the news, advocate Swapana Kode says, “My client's interim anticipatory bail granted on June 14th has been confirmed. My client has been made an accused in the POCSO case and hence she had approached the court as she apprehended arrest. My client has cooperated with the investigation and has given her say. The court based on the document submitted has confirmed the order.”

Meanwhile, Pearl V Puri had recently broken his silence on the matter. Taking on to his Instagram, he wrote in a post. “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless. I am still numb…. but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me, and I am a firm believer of #SatyamevJayate. I trust in the law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming!”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read | Pearl V Puri shares first post after being accused in alleged rape case; Thanks fans for keeping faith in him

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×