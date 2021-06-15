EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri granted bail; Lawyer Rajeev Sawant says ‘By evening he will be at home with mom’

Further speaking about Pearl V Puri, lawyer Rajeev Sawant informed, ‘We will certainly challenge his arrest’

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

It was earlier reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police on June 4 after a case was registered against him, and was later reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court hearing for his bail plea was scheduled today, and Pinkvilla has learnt that the actor has been granted bail.

Pearl’s lawyer Rajeev Sawant confirmed the news. He said, “By evening he will be at home with mom.” Pearl’s friend designer Rashmi Aarya was at the hearing too. When asked Advocate Sawant about his next step, here’s what he said. “We will see what to do, how we will go ahead with it, then we will challenge it. We will certainly challenge his arrest and everything,” informed Sawant. Soon after the news of Pearl’s arrest was reported earlier this month, his friend had written on Instagram, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri. I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL.”

While speaking to Pinkvilla, actress Karishma Tanna too had called the allegations levied against Pearl as baseless. “It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase,” she had said.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

