EXCLUSIVE: Pearl V Puri’s friend Rashmi Aarya says truth will come out soon: ‘I have full faith in judiciary’

Rashmi Aarya further informs that Pearl is in a state of shock, but adds that the truth will come out soon.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Earlier this week we had reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been granted bail in the alleged rape case. Now Pinkvilla got in touch with Pearl’s designer-friend Rashmi Aarya who has been by Pearl’s side through this phase. “He has just returned and is in a state of shock. I am his very close friend, so I know that he is a very innocent and honest boy,” says Rashmi.

She further adds, “I wonder how someone can make such allegations against him. Bahut hi ganda ilzam hai yeh (This is a very bad allegation). Whatever this was, it was a made up fake plan, but I have full faith in the judiciary, and I am sure the real truth will come out in front of everyone soon. Whatever he has faced recently, it was a very bad phase. Now, all we want is that he and his mom remain fine, and we can’t say more than that at this point. But the truth will come out soon, that’s my guarantee.”

Rashmi informs that Pearl and she have known each other for a long time. “His brother-in-law, Ashok Bhai, his uncle and all of us were very worried for him, and were waiting for him to come out so that we could get together and do something,” says Rashmi.

Prod her about their next step, and Rashmi responds, “We can’t reveal that right now, but all I can say is we need justice. A large part of the truth is already out, and the part that’s not out I am sure will be out soon.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

