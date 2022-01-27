EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds his dream paradise ‘Nawab’ in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t need any introduction. He is one actor who has made his place in the industry with his dedication and passion for work. He is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. The actor is a true epitome of what rages to riches story looks like. Taking his story forward, Nawaz has finally accomplished building the house of his dreams. His bungalow in Mumbai is now ready.

After a long struggle, Nawaz has created his living paradise for himself. It took 3 long years for the house to be completed. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.

How would one name his dream? A name is something rooted in one's heart, just like Shah Rukh Khan named his bungalow 'Mannat' because it was his Mannat. And so Nawaz has named his bungalow as 'Nawab' in the remembrance of his father.

On the work front, in 2021, he was seen in the American-Bangladeshi-Indian film No Land's Man. He will also appear in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2. The actor is also set to star in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur.

