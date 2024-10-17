Fardeen Khan admits missing his children ‘terribly’ amidst divorce rumors with Natasha Madhvani; ‘I keep working to keep my mind distracted’

Fardeen Khan made a tremendous comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi earlier this year. While Khan is now in Mumbai to focus diligently on his career, his family and kids continue to live in London. During a recent conversation, the actor admitted missing them and that he keeps working to distract his mind.

There have been constant separation rumors around Fardeen Khan and his wife, Natasha Madhvani. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, the actor chose to maintain silence on his personal life yet highlighted that he misses spending time with his children.

He said, "It’s not easy. I don’t want to get into why they’re away, but yes, it’s not easy. I miss them terribly." The Khel Khel Mein actor mentioned that he sees his kids after four to six weeks and talks over video calls daily. However, he emphasized missing being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, being a part of their decision-making process, and helping them find their own identity.

Khan shared that he misses his kids’ hugs, cuddles, and kisses, revealing that he has put up the artwork by his kids on the walls of my house in Mumbai. "I keep working to keep my mind distracted" he stated. The actor divulged that he clears his schedule entirely when his kids come down to Mumbai to be with them 24/7.

Fardeen Khan got married to Natasha Madhvani, the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz in December 2005. They welcomed their first child, Diani Isabella Khan in 2013 and a son, Azarius in 2017.

On the work front, Fardeen took a hiatus after his 2010 release, Dulha Mil Gaya. He made a comeback in the industry with Heeramandi which was followed by Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

Fardeen will be yet again collaborating with Khiladi Kumar for Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is currently being shot and also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Disha Patani among others in the key roles.

The fifth installment of the beloved franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

