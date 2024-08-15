Khel Khel Mein Review: Akshay Kumar fronted ensemble is a fun cocktail of belly-laugh moments and deep talk

Plot:

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

What works for Khel Khel Mein:

Khel Khel Mein has numerous scenes that will have you rolling on the floor laughing. The concept of the film has scope for a lot of comedy and director Mudassar Aziz, for the most part, succeeds in it. Akshay Kumar nails it in the comic portions. There are scenes where one is reminded of the Akshay Kumar who was immensely loved for his comic roles. Taapsee Pannu seems like she is having a blast.

The camaraderie that the men in the film share is just a lot of fun to watch. The film keeps intermittently becoming serious and those scenes, whenever they come through the course of the film, are handled deftly and maturely.

What doesn't work for Khel Khel Mein:

The jokes in Khel Khel Mein are a hit and miss. Also, Khel Khel Mein is never able to go all out on the comedic or the dramatic portions. In its quest to balance both, it is not able to do full justice to either. In other words, it tries to be a Housefull and a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at the same time. The entertainment that the movie aims to provide is subdued by the lessons that it is trying to give. No denying that there is substance in what's said but it costs the film more than it helps. Lastly, the movie could do with a slightly shorter run time for more impact. Rest, Khel Khel Mein plays out like a very credible film that has genuinity, honesty and good intentions.

Performances in Khel Khel Mein:

Akshay Kumar is in great form. The actor essays the role of Dr Rishabh, effortlessly, and nails it in the comedic portions as well as the dramatic portions. Vaani Kapoor delivers a nice performance and has a good outing. Taapsee Pannu as Happy is hilarious and also adorable. Ammy Virk as Harpreet is ever-so-dependable. Fardeen Khan gets his moments to shine and delivers an appreciable performance. Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal do their jobs well but could do with better character developments. Other supporting characters in the movie perform as they are expected to.

Final Verdict of Khel Khel Mein:

Khel Khel Mein has laugh out loud moments and also has deep messaging. While the blend could have been more seamess and convincing for more impact, there's no denying that Khel Khel Mein is quite a credible film and gets a lot of things right.

You can watch Khel Khel Mein at a theatre near you, now. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

