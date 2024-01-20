Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer certified UA by CBFC with THIS run time
Scheduled for a January 25 release, Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has received a UA certification from CBFC. Check out the approved runtime!
Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter has generated immense anticipation among audiences. Since the release of the film's trailer, the buzz has soared to new heights, with viewers showering love on every aspect of the movie.
From the intense chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to the impactful patriotic dialogues and the goosebumps-inducing background music—every detail has left a lasting impression on the audience. As the film's release on the big screens is just one week away, the Central Board of Film Certification has granted it a UA certification.
The film Fighter has an approved runtime of 166 minutes
The film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has secured a UA certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes.
According to the certificate, the film's plot revolves around the escalating militant activities along the Line of Control. In response, Air Headquarters establishes a special unit named Air Dragons at the Air Force base in Srinagar. Comprising Sukhoi 30 fighter jets and ALH Helicopter, Air Dragons is an elite unit featuring the best combat aviators from the Indian Air Force.
Himesh Mankad shared this development on Twitter, revealing, "FIGHTER CERTIFIED UA WITH AN APPROVED RUNTIME OF 166 MINUTES! #SiddharthAnand's #Fighter certified U/A with an approved runtime of 2 hours 46 minutes. #HrithikRoshan & #DeepikaPadukone starrer set to release on Jan 25. Advances begin to open in certain pockets."
Take a look:
About Fighter
Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated film boasts a star-studded cast, with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone leading the way, joined by Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the Air Dragons unit, known by the call sign Minni, while Hrithik steps into the shoes of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, referred to as Patty.
Anil portrays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, recognized by the call sign Taj. The film features Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.
Alongside these stellar performances, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana and Talat Aziz play pivotal roles in the film. Brace yourself for an exhilarating cinematic experience as this action-packed movie hits theaters on January 25, 2024!
