Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light after it opens MAMI Film Festival and calls it, 'Poetic masterpiece...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India with a jam-packed calendar and a busy schedule. After attending a couple of brand events, she attended the star-studded screening of her production venture, Paani. She is also here to be part of the 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival which opened on October 19 with Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner, All We Imagine as Light. The global sensation was quick to give the filmmaker a huge shoutout on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took shared a poster of the award-winning film. Acknowledging the hard work of the team. The Sky Is Pink actress stated that it’s the perfect film to kickstart the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. In her note, PeeCee penned, “It is only fitting that we kick off #MAMI2024 with the award winning film “All We Imagine as Light” by #PayalKapadia. It’s the perfect opener for MAMI and it’s the poetic masterpiece capturing the struggles and beauty of life in Mumbai.”

Take a look:

Yesterday, on October 18, Priyanka got dressed up to walk the red carpet for the special screening of her upcoming movie, Paani. She attended the event for her production venture with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra in Mumbai. A viral video from the premiere also showcased her affectionately interacting with a baby boy. Soon after the event, she dropped glam images and took social media by storm.

Advertisement

At the screening of the Marathi-language drama film Paani, PeeCee was joined by several big names from B-town, including filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anusha Dandekar and her rumored boyfriend Bhushan Pradhan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mannara Chopra, along with the cast and crew of the film.

Helmed by Adinath Kothare and bankrolled by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhu Chopra under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures, Paani won the National Film Awards for Best Film on Environment Conservation in 2019. The film, which stars Subodh Bhave, Kishor Kadam, Addinath Kothare, and Rucha Vaidya in key roles released on October 19, 2024. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Chopra has American films Heads of State and The Bluff waiting to be released.

ALSO READ: All We Imagine as Light: Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winning film to release in India in November and open MAMI Film Festival?