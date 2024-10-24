All We Imagine As Light director Payal Kapadia backs Anurag Kashyap's opinion on Indie films not getting enough support in India; 'We need structural changes'

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been in the news after it won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival. Anurag Kashyap reacted to the film's win and mentioned that Indie films don't get support from India. Recently, Payal related to the claims and agreed to them. She explained that funding and distribution are a major issue, and she doesn’t know how it would change.

All We Imagine As Light was spotlighted when it created history at the 77th In a new interview with News18, Kapadia agreed with Anurag Kashyap's claims about Indian authorities not offering enough support and a need for grants or opportunities. But, she mentioned that she doesn't know how things can change for Indie films.

Payal said," To be honest, I don't know what can bring about change. We need structural changes in the industry, opportunities for independent filmmakers, grants that they can apply for, or some kind of support system."

The filmmaker also explained that the lack of financial support isn't the only issue because distributing films is also challenging. She was also able to make the film with the help of a media company, but many directors could not do it.

Payal Kapadia also expressed her views on working with a big production house and asserted that it's too early to think. She also stated that Independent films take a lot of time to make and often focus on raising funds to get more creative liberty.

She said, "Having said that, I'm okay with the time this entire process takes. Also it would also be great if those in the mainstream also take some time out to support independent films. At the end of the day, we co-exist in the same industry."

Earlier in an interview with PTI, Anurag reacted to Payal's win at Cannes 2024 and stated that it is a win for independent filmmakers, and they deserve complete credit. He added that it was not India's victory as a French fund funded the film, and even the rebate promised by Indian authorities wasn't paid. Kashyap questioned how many independent films cannot be released in India, but the issue remains off the discussion table.

