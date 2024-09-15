Govinda’s wife Sunita recalls meeting actor as a schoolgirl when he was in college; says she was challenged to impress him

Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Munjal on March 11, 1987, and their life has been filled with a lot of laughter and great memories. But did you know when they first met? During a recent appearance on the Time Out with Ankit podcast, Sunita recalled meeting the actor for the first time as a schoolgirl when he was in college and getting challenged to impress him.

Sunita is the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle Anand Singh’s wife and Singh was the one who introduced the actor to the industry with his film Tan-Badan (1986). It was during the filmmaker’s wedding when Sunita and Govinda met for the first time. The diva was in Class 9 and the actor was in his final year of BCom. Sunita revealed that her brother-in-law shared the whereabouts of the actor with her.

She was told Govinda was from Maharashtra’s Virar and was a simple man who loved his mother a lot. Sunita Ahuja added, “He also mentioned that no girl could impress him… When I told my brother-in-law I could, he said it was impossible. So, I asked him what if I did and he challenged me to prove it first.”

For those who don’t know, Sunita was first offered Tan-Badan and when she rejected it, Khushbu Sundar was onboarded. It was during the Muhurat of this film that Govinda, Sunita, and her brother were traveling together.

“My brother was seated in the middle and when I rested my hand on the headrest, I noticed Govinda’s hand there as well. I realized he was subtly touching mine. My immediate thought was to catch him right away. That’s how our affair began,” Sunita detailed. The lovers dated for three years before eventually tying the knot when Sunita was just 18.

All of this happened quickly because Govinda’s mother was getting old and wanted to see her youngest son (Govinda) married. A year later, at the age of 19, Sunita welcomed her first child - a daughter who was just four months old when she unfortunately passed away due to premature birth complications. It’s been 40 years of the couple knowing each other and 37 years into their marriage.

