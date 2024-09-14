‘Would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife same thing?’ questions Govinda’s wife Sunita on being asked about entering Bigg Boss: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja is known for not mincing her words and speaking her mind, unfiltered. The audience recently got a peek into her real and raw self when she was on a podcast. While indulging in the candid chat, she was asked if she would ever be part of the reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Responding to it, she stated that she isn’t the one who would clean toilets. Moreover, no one would ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan such questions.

During an interview with Time Out with Ankit, Govinda’s better half Sunita Ahuja stated that the team of Big Boss has been inviting for the show and the OTT version of it, for the past four years. But she told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ The celebrity also quizzed the host that he asked her this question, but “Would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss,” Sunita quipped.

However, she did express her desire to be part of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. Opining about it, Ahuja stated that she is waiting for an invite from the makers. When enquired if she’s mad on the filmmaker for not inviting her to the popular show till now, she responded “Why would I be irritated?” adding that it’s KJo’s show and he can invite whoever he feels like. However, if she ever goes on KWK, she’ll bring ratings to it. Moreover, they will have a ball since both Karan and her are Gemini.

During the same interview, Sunita shared that she isn't the only one approached for Big Boss; her daughter, Tina, has also received an offer. However, she made it clear to the show's producers that they can only approach her if they want her to co-host with Salman Khan. Sunita and Govind also have a son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is set to make his acting debut shortly.

