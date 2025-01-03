Govinda's wife Sunita reveals Raveena Tandon often mentions she would have married him if they met earlier; reacts to Shilpa Shetty asking if she shot actor

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are among Bollywood's most admired couples. Recently, the actor's wife revealed that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon often says she would have married the actor if they had met earlier. Moreover, she also joked about Govinda's statement, where he revealed that Shilpa Shetty asked him if Sunita shot him in the leg when he was injured in October 2024.

In a new interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja was asked if anyone had ever flirted with Govinda and said they would have married him. In her response, Ahuja acknowledged the statement and mentioned that the actor's former co-star and good friend Raveena Tandon said it.

Sunita humorously shared, "Raveena bolti hai abhi bhi, Chi Chi tu mujhe pehle milta, mai tere se shaadi karti. Maine kaha le jaa, pata chalega tere ko" (Raveena still says, 'Chi Chi, if I had met you earlier, 'I would have married you.' I told her, 'Take him, then you'll find out.')

The conversation became more interesting when the host brought up an incident where Govinda made an interesting anecdote about his shooting incident on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The Partner actor shared that when Shilpa Shetty came to visit him in hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the leg, she asked where Sunita was at the incident because she thought that Ahuja might have shot him.

Reacting to the same, Sunita mentioned that Govinda only shared half of the incident on the show, and was there when the actress made the statement in hospital. Sharing her witty take on the situation, Ahuja shared, "Toh maine bola Shilpa, agar mai goli maarte toh sine pe maarti, pair pe nahi maarti. Kaam karo toh poora karo nahi toh maat karo." (I told Shilpa, 'If I had shot him, I would have aimed for the chest, not the leg. If you're going to do something, do it completely or don't do it at all.')

For those unaware, the actor and Raveena Tandon were one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood during the 90s. They starred in films like Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Aunty No. 1, and more. On the other hand, Govinda and Shilpa Shetty worked together on films like Aag, Hathkadi, Chhote Sarkar, and Pardesi Babu, among others.

