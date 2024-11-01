Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps up the Diwali glam in a red satin saree and mirror work blouse for celebrations at her home

Be it a side-cut dress for red carpets, a tracksuit at the airport, or looking like a diva in ethnic wear, Shilpa Shetty Kundra can truly pull off any outfit with the utmost grace and confidence. For Diwali puja at home, Shilpa Shetty donned a stunning red satin saree featuring a mirror-work border. However, what truly stood out and made her saree even more elegant was her mirror-embellished blouse. Absolutely love it!

Shilpa's "less is more" approach was spot on. She kept her makeup minimal, with a dewy base, sleek eyeliner, filled eyebrows, matte lipstick, and plenty of blush, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. For her hair, Kundra elegantly styled it in a bun adorned with flowers, completing her graceful appearance for the celebration.

What further elevated the look was her jewelry. She accessorized her Diwali celebration ensemble with a diamond choker, matching delicate earrings, and a mangalsutra.

It's quite evident that Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a soft spot for red, and she knows how to make a powerful statement on any occasion. Red is iconic, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look is proof of that.

The stunner served up two different ethnic looks in just 24 hours. She also wore a metallic tissue co-ord set paired with a traditional heavy gold neckpiece. Only she can pull off such a look so effortlessly! She styled her hair in a ponytail, complemented by soft makeup, sculpted cheeks, and a glossy lip color.

What do you think about Shilpa's looks for the Diwali celebration? Let us know in the comment section below.

