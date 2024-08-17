Gulmohar director says Manoj Bajpayee is 'rare treasure' as film wins National Award; calls creating movie with him and Sharmila Tagore 'privilege'

Gulmohar has won the Best (Hindi) National Film Award for 2024. Released in March 2023, the film stars Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee. The movie won Best Film, and Manoj Bajpayee received a special mention for his performance. Director Rahul V Chittella expressed his delight, saying, “I’m delighted especially with Manoj Bajpayee also winning the best actor (special mention). He’s a rare treasure and it’s been a privilege creating this film with him and Sharmila ji!”

Director Rahul V. Chittella expressed his excitement about Gulmohar's recognition and his collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore. He highlighted his deep honor at the film’s prestigious award and the special mention for Manoj Bajpayee’s performance. Chittella described Bajpayee as a 'rare treasure' and noted the privilege of working with both him and Sharmila Tagore.

He also thanked his creative and writing partner, Arpita Mukherjee, for her support, and Star Studios for their belief in their vision. The director emphasized that their aim was to explore modern concepts of family and home, and they have become a close-knit team in the process.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, also commented on the monumental win, expressing excitement about Gulmohar's achievements, including the National Award for Best Film (Hindi), Best Dialogues, and a Special Mention for Manoj Bajpayee. He highlighted the importance of creating stories that resonate and unite families in the digital era.

Duggal praised the film for its heartwarming narrative and extended gratitude to Rahul V. Chittella for his outstanding directorial debut, noting that the film's potential was evident from the initial pitch. He also expressed pride in collaborating with top talent to bring the story to audiences.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who made her OTT debut with Gulmohar, expressed her delight in an interview with NDTV. She shared her surprise and joy over the film’s recognition, stating that the National Award feels like the perfect conclusion to a wonderful journey. Tagore praised director Rahul V. Chittella for his remarkable debut and highlighted the film’s positive reception and numerous accolades. She also expressed happiness for Manoj Bajpayee’s special mention and shared her excitement for Rahul and the entire team.

Gulmohar also marked Sharmila Tagore’s return to the screen after a 13-year hiatus since Break Ke Baad. Her portrayal of a matriarch revealed to be queer garnered her widespread critical acclaim for its sensitivity and depth.

Gulmohar is produced by Star Studios in collaboration with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. The film features an original score by Siddhartha Khosla and includes performances by Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth, among others. It has been well-received by both fans and critics. The family drama centers on the Batra family, who are preparing to leave their 34-year-old home.

