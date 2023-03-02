EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on why he gravitated towards Gulmohar, 'Because it's complex, it sits well with me'

Manoj Bajpayee is an exceptional actor with a career spanning across four decades. He has given the movie industry some of its best films and he continues to push the envelope and give path-breaking and genre-breaking performances. The actor, along with director Rahul Chittella and the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, before the release of their new original, Gulmohar. In this exclusive interview, they were asked a host of questions to do with their movie career and choices, and their reason to pick Gulmohar among the many projects that they were offered.

Manoj Bajpayee Enjoys Playing Complex Characters Onscreen

In an exclusive interaction with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee answered a few brewing questions. The prolific actor was asked about what he felt about the complex family drama genre which Gulmohar happens to be a part of, and how he viewed it as an actor. To this, the actor said, "Because it's complex, it sits well with me. I like to get into the minds of the characters and explore the complexities. That's what I enjoy the most. If you give me one or two colours (variations), I find it boring." He then talked about his character in the show he will next be seen in, Gulmohar. The gifted actor said, "Arun Batra, the character that I play, has too many things to deal with and has too many things inside him that he is dealing with, before he deals with his family. Internally and externally, he has to sort out too many issues which has to do with him. So that makes the character much more layered and also fascinating for me. It gives me aple scope to explore, to experiment, to find new ways to define it and to express it. That way it was a beautiful experience for me."

Manoj Bajpayee Resonates With Sharmila Tagore's View On Choosing Characters

Manoj Bajpayee is an actor known to play the most complex characters in the movie industry. Interestingly, he has been right on most occasions too. These are the kind of characters of films that can go either way, when it comes to acceptance. When Manoj Bajpayee was asked about how he chooses characters that fit the zone, the actor said that he believed in a thing that even Sharmila Tagore iterated in the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and that is, "A character is spoken to". The actor has made most of his script and character choices in syncronization with it. He continued by saying that when a character speaks to him while he reads the script, he knows that it is what he wants to be a part of.

Gulmohar releases digitally on the 3rd of March and can we watched on its respective OTT platform.

