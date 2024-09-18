Throwback to Kareena Kapoor’s pastel pink saree from Soha Ali Khan’s wedding: An ideal choice to take break from bold colors this season

Pastels have been dominating the fashion scene for a few years now, and they show no signs of fading away! Whether it’s a Diwali party or a grand wedding, pastels always deliver that chic vibe. If you’re preparing to shine this wedding or festive season, there’s no better inspiration than Kareena Kapoor’s pastel pink saree from Soha Ali Khan’s wedding in 2015. Let’s revisit this iconic moment that shows how to handle pastels gracefully.

Kareena Kapoor attended the wedding in a Manish Malhotra pastel pink saree that exuded class and diva allure. The saree featured a subdued pink shade with white borders running the length of the fabric, providing an elegant contrast. The subtle white embroidered motifs scattered across the pleats added a graceful texture, making the saree irresistibly charming.

The white embroidered blouse Kareena paired with her saree was a flawless match. Its sleeveless design and round neckline complemented the saree’s delicate patterns without overshadowing them. The simple round neckline balanced the elaborate saree’s details, making the entire outfit look elegant and coordinated.

For accessories, Kareena chose a sleek diamond necklace with a stunning emerald drop pendant, adding a pop of color and enhancing the saree’s beauty. She complemented the necklace with diamond drop earrings that added a touch of sparkle. On her wrist, she wore a watch that combined practicality with style, and she adorned her fingers with diamond rings.

Her makeup enhanced her natural beauty with a soft and radiant finish. She chose a glossy pink lipstick that complemented her pastel saree beautifully. Her cheeks were slightly blushed, giving her a natural, healthy glow. Her eyes were framed with thick kohl, adding drama to her look, and the addition of sindoor added a traditional touch to the overall elegance. The actress’ hair was left open and gently styled, allowing her natural waves to frame her face gracefully.

If you’re a saree lover, consider opting for a classic drape like Kareena’s. You can also experiment with an off-shoulder blouse or try pastel hues like mint or blush. Pastels are incredibly versatile, so no matter your style, there’s a way to make them work.

Essentially, pastels are like the LBD of the wedding season—they never go out of trend and are adaptable. Take inspiration from Kareena’s unforgettable pastel moment and conquer those invitations with pastel elegance.

