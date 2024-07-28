Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor REACT as Ranveer Singh announces new collab with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and more

Pinkvilla was the first one to report that Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with Aditya Dhar for an action thriller with an impressive star cast. On July 27, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal made the official announcement of the same.

Soon after, several B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor expressed their excitement in the comments section. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor root for Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie

On July 27, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh dropped a monochrome collage with the images of actors Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal along with a picture of filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

With the photo, the actor hinted at his upcoming collaboration with the B-town stars in an action movie helmed by the Article 370 director. As soon as the official announcement was made, Alia Bhatt took to the comments section and dropped multiple fire emojis. She was joined by Arjun Kapoor who commented, “Jeh-Baat” on Singh’s post.

Other celebs like filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Dhar’s wife and actress Yami Gautam, actors Aparshakti Khurana, Harshvardhan Rane, Elli AvrRam, and The Archies director Zoya Akhtar also expressed their excitement about the big news.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh makes official announcement of his next movie with Aditya Dhar

On Saturday, the Gunday actor announced his next collaboration with Aditya Dhar. Sharing the big news behind the image, he penned, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this.”

The actor added in the captions, “I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, we exclusively reported about this huge announcement. A source close to the development also told Pinkvilla that it’s a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days. “While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer’s character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” the source added.

Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

