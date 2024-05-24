Heeramandi song Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye OUT: Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah will steal your hearts in this soothing track

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which premiered earlier this month, has earned a lot of praise from the audience. Apart from the story and the acting performances, the music has also received a special mention.

The soothing song, Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye, which showcases the chemistry between Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah, has now officially been released.

Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye song from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar featuring Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah is OUT

Today, May 24, the makers of the recently released series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar unveiled the song Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye across their social media platforms. The track has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and penned by A M Turaz. Kalpana Gandharva has lent her mesmerizing voice to the romantic number.

The highlight of the music video is the chemistry between Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha. The song is the perfect backdrop for their characters, Tajdar and Alamzeb’s affectionate moments. The video also contains Sharmin reciting her viral dialogue, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye. Jalne ko hai taiyar, parwana bana dijiye.”

Fan reactions to Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye song from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Fans couldn’t help but flood the comments section with their praise soon after the song was released. They lauded the singer as well as the chemistry between the actors. One person said, “This song along with Taj and Alam... steals your heart away. So full of innocence... Thank you for giving us a song like this... Much needed in today's times to understand the beauty of innocent love.”

Another user stated, “Beautiful song, mesmerizing voice of singer along with Tajdar's innocent and pure eyes + charismatic aura and Alamzeb's subtle expressions has done fab.”

An individual exclaimed, “What a beautiful voice of singer. SLB songs are masterpiece everytime,” while another remarked, “One of the best romance songs ever.” Some of the other comments included, “this song is addictive, so is Tajdar,” and “Yeh jodi perfect hai, aur Sharmin ki performance icing on the cake hai.” Many people conveyed their admiration with red hearts and fire emojis.

More about the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The show was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. Heeramandi is headlined by the stunning leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. They play the role of courtesans in the story set in the pre-independence era. Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal also play significant roles.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has time and again impressed viewers with his period drama films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, has now delighted his admirers on OTT as well.

Other songs on the soundtrack include the traditional dance number Sakal Ban, Sonakshi Sinha’s one-take track Tilasmi Bahein, the patriotic number Azadi, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, which showcases the viral Gaja Gamini walk of Aditi Rao Hydari, and more. All songs have been composed by SLB and launched under his new music label, Bhansali Music.

After Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now set to start his next project, the epic movie Love & War, with a stellar star cast including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

