Here’s what happened when Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav got accepted in the same University: ‘We made a pact…’

Twinkle Khanna has become a source of inspiration for many by making the bold decision to return to college for higher studies in her 50s. The famous Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's wife, along with her daughter Nitara, moved to London to pursue her educational goals. Undoubtedly, the former actress encountered a few obstacles during the application process. However, the most amusing part for her was being accepted into the same university where her son Aarav was also accepted.

Twinkle Khanna faced several rejections from colleges

Talking to Hello Magazine about reviving her higher studies, Twinkle Khanna revealed that despite having an impressive portfolio, Twinkle Khanna faced several rejections. This setback left her disheartened but she admitted that this did not deter her spirit. In the same interview, Akshay Kumar’s wife also expressed mutual horror at the prospect of attending college with her son Aarav who had applied to the same University and got accepted as well. Fortunately, Aarav secured his preferred choice, alleviating any potential awkwardness.

Twinkle Khanna said, “Strangely, my son Aarav and I had applied to the same college since we were both studying liberal arts. When we found out we were accepted to the same university, we were horrified at the thought of being on campus together. We made a pact that we would pretend not to know each other and hang out with our respective friends. Luckily, he got his first choice and opted for that university.”

Twinkle Khanna felt it was difficult to make friends in campus at her age

Twinkle also spoke about transitioning into student life in her 50s and how it is difficult to make friends on campus at her age. She quipped that she knew a few people in London but she did not know them that well. Having said that she also admitted that her hectic schedule kept her busy. She had a year to finish her course for which she used to start writing at 4:30 AM and then go to the university. “The volume of course submissions was high, and I didn’t have time to feel lonely because I had so much work to do. I felt exactly the way I did when I went to boarding school. It was very similar.”

