Twinkle Khanna calls herself 'flag bearer of equality'; says her kids will 'wind up in therapy' for THIS reason

Twinkle Khanna, who is now an author after her acting career, discussed her challenges in balancing various roles as a woman. She highlighted the contradiction of striving for equality in marriage while acknowledging that women often bear the brunt of household responsibilities. Twinkle is married to the renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna opens up on equality and feminism

During a recent interaction with Tweak India, Twinkle Khanna mentioned that despite considering themselves quite modern, women still find themselves responsible for tasks like cooking, managing the house, arranging curtains, and changing diapers, on top of holding a full-time job. She questioned how feminism has led them to this situation.

She added, “I was this big flag bearer of equality. But equality has meant double the work. It’s not okay. So I’m equal; you will treat me with respect, but I’m doing double of everything. It’s tough either way.”

She then mentioned that it's challenging if you don't work because there are other repercussions to consider. She further added, “There’s a certain independence that you enjoy when you are working because you feel a little bit like saying, ‘Okay, I’m bringing this much to the table, so I have a right to sit at this table.”

Advertisement

Twinkle further mentioned that in the morning, when her daughter Nitara sees her with a computer, she automatically thinks Twinkle is occupied and turns away. Although Twinkle wants to spend time together, she feels compelled to resume work to make the most of her time. The former actress then humorously remarked, “They’re going to wind up in therapy regardless and blame us. So, I’m not worried about that.”

More about Twinkle Khanna's work front

Twinkle Khanna excitedly revealed her fourth book titled, Welcome to Paradise, on Instagram a few months back. She unveiled the cover and described it as a collection of stories exploring the complexities of heartbreak, relationships, and deception.

As per the summary on Amazon, the book presents heartfelt stories, including Huma's family torn between Cemetery and Crematorium, Madhura Desai's bold plea to the chief justice, and Nusrat's path through grief, alongside Amita's undisclosed truths.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna goes snorkeling with Akshay Kumar and kids on 50th birthday; ‘May the adventures never cease’