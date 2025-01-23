Here’s what Rajpal Yadav said in his 1st statement after receiving death threats from Pakistan

Trigger Warning: The article mentions death threats.

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently addressed the news regarding death threats he received from Pakistan. A complaint lodged by Yadav has led to the filing of an FIR in Mumbai, with the case being handled by Amboli Police Station. After receiving threatening emails originating from Pakistan, the actor shared an official update, confirming that he has alerted both the police and the cybercrime department about the situation.

According to IANS, Rajpal Yadav addressed the situation in an audio message, expressing his reluctance to discuss the matter further. He explained that the authorities are now investigating the threatening email.

The actor mentioned that he had informed both the police and the cybercrime department and has since refrained from commenting on the issue. He said, “I have informed both the cybercrime department and the police, and after that, I haven't spoken to anyone.”

He also added that discussing the matter is unnecessary since he lacks complete details.

Following a complaint from Rajpal's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, the Amboli Police registered an FIR under Section 351(3) of the BNS against unidentified individuals. The situation unfolded on December 14, 2024, when he received a threatening email from a sender identifying himself as Bishnu, using the ID 'Don'.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, actress-comedian Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer Remo D’Souza were among others who received similar threats via email from Pakistan.

The sender insisted the message was not a publicity stunt but a serious warning, urging recipients to handle it confidentially. Law enforcement authorities have confirmed the email originated from Pakistan, and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are giving top priority to the ongoing threats targeting multiple celebrities. Last year, politician Baba Siddique was tragically shot near his Bandra residence, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility. In response, Salman Khan took steps to enhance his security, including installing bulletproof windows on his balcony.

Just last week, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home, where an intruder stabbed him six times, causing severe injuries. This series of threats and attacks has sparked growing concern over the safety of Bollywood stars.

