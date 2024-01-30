Here’s why Hrithik Roshan started smoking on Fighter sets; reveals his heart rate going up from 45 to 75

Hrithik Roshan is definitely the talk of the town right now, thanks to his latest action-packed film, Fighter, which has been breaking records at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this movie also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and more, and has truly captured the hearts of fans.

From the very first trailer, it was clear that the War star had put in a lot of effort to get into the shoes of an Air Force pilot. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actor shared that he had to undergo three different body transformations for this film.

Hrithik Roshan reveals eating gajar ka halwa, icecream after his body shots for fighter was done

Recalling the transformation he had to go through for Fighter, Hrithik Roshan shared that it was extremely difficult. He had to undergo three transformations. The first one was before filming even began, just to see if he still had what it takes. The second one happened while the film was being shot, and the third one took place after his summer break with his boys. Within a short span of 6-8 weeks, Hrithik had to get back in shape. "It was incredibly difficult," he admitted. On top of that, he had to shoot three songs consecutively during this transformation phase, which meant he had to rely solely on his determination and willpower.

Hrithik Roshan reveals smoking a cigarette to celebrate victory

Hrithik also quipped that after his shots were done for Fighter, he did not know how to celebrate. He expressed that he was so relieved the day his body shots got done that he had gajar ka halwa, ice cream but nothing was filling him up.

“I had not planned for the reward, I had only planned to be in this Fighter flight mode and get this done,” Hrithik shared. He continued, “I was like, ‘What do I do? What do I do?’. So, I picked up a cigarette and started smoking. I went into the other deep end and that’s a learning in itself because, in one week, my resting heart rate went up from 45 to 75. It’s that bad for you. So, I stopped. But it was a disaster. We only plan, schedule, and brainstorm about the building, but what happens after the victory? That also needs a plan.”

Siddharth Anand reacts to his plans of making a sequel to Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

In an exclusive conversation with us, director Siddharth Anand was asked if he plans to make a franchise out of Fighter. To this, the director replied, “Yeah, that audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.”

Having said that, the director further remarked, “I never get excited to make part 2s. I’m probably one of the few directors who’s not made a sequel yet. Every director in this country or rather one of the top directors of the country have all made sequels. There is no director who has not made a sequel. So, I am probably the one who has not made a sequel, and I am refraining from that. I don’t want to make sequels yet,” highlighting ‘yet’ as he believes “It’s never say never.”

