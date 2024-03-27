Here’s why Kareena Kapoor Khan feels Ranbir Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan are ‘very similar’; says her brother is ‘very unique’

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has a crazy fan following and there is no denying this fact. We have heard him talk in his interviews and at events a lot and all his fans know a lot about him. But now, his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan has given an insight into his little brother’s life, and shared what she thinks of him while talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on brother Ranbir Kapoor

When Ranveer stated that there is a lot of similarity between her and Ranbir, Kareena Kapoor Khan agreed and stated that a lot of people have said this. Explaining the reason behind this, she said that they are similar because he has an attitude, a lot of confidence, and an air that nobody in the Indian film industry has. Bebo highlighted, “I genuinely think there is no one like Ranbir Kapoor.”

Kareena termed Ranbir as a ‘deadly combination’ as he is a mix of his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor. The Crew actress also went on to state that her hubby Saif Ali Khan and brother Ranbir are ‘very similar’. “They are extremely kind and also they have kind eyes,” expressed Kareena.

Further talking about the Ramayana actor, Bebo went on to say, “He is a very no-nonsense person. If he really likes you, he likes you and if he does not like you he won’t make too much of an effort. What you see is what you get. Extremely loving and also very charming, I think that is why he has the entire nation dancing to his tunes. He is also very unique in a way. I think Ranbir has a very natural air to him.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for one of the biggest films of his career. He is reportedly going to portray the role of lord Ram on the silver screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Pictures of him prepping for the role have come out and it has increased the excitement amongst fans.

