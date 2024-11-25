Jahnavi Mehta— All you want to know about Juhi Chawla’s daughter internet has been crushing on after IPL 2025 Auction

The IPL 2025 Auction took place at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday, with team owners and representatives bidding for players. Soon after the video clips and pictures from the event went viral on the internet, netizens found their IPL girl in none other than Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta. Let’s get to know more about her.

On November 24, Sunday, the IPL 2025 auction ceremony took place in Jeddah and pictures of Jahnavi Mehta surfaced on the internet. Several internet users queried if she was indeed Juhi Chawla’s daughter asking, "Is she Juhi Chawla's daughter?" while some gushed over her beauty expressing, "Juhi Chawla ki bitiya kaafi sundar hai.. you can see Juhi in her smile.."

For the unversed, Jahnavi is the daughter of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. She was born on February 21, 2001, and completed her education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Charterhouse School in England, and Columbia University in New York.

It was only last year in 2023 that she completed her graduation and a proud mother shared an endearing picture of her daughter from the convocation ceremony. "#columbiaclass2023," the post was captioned, and a close friend of the Mehta family and superstar Shah Rukh Khan had also heaped praises on the 23-year-old.

"This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz," he had written.

Jahnavi scripted history by becoming the youngest participant in an IPL auction at 17 and has since played a significant role representing Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by her parents. She came into the spotlight back in 2022 when she was captured sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan for the auction.



Speaking of her social media presence, Jahnavi is selectively active on social media with a limited number of posts. She enjoys a significant 49.7k followers base, and she likes to keep her life low-key. While speaking with News 18 last year following her daughter’s graduation, Juhi Chawla revealed that staying away from the limelight came naturally to her.

She admitted that one shouldn’t be praising their own kid, but revealed that her daughter is a "brilliant kid" and has an exemplary academic record. The Yes Boss actress revealed that her daughter performed well in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. Chawla also revealed that her daughter was on the Dean’s list at Columbia University.

She further reflected on her daughter’s interests and shared that Jahnavi has a keen interest in cricket. "She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport," she said. The actress further expressed her surprise, wondering where her daughter had acquired that knowledge from.

Juhi remarked that her daughter has made a choice for herself which she can’t take credit for, and it all came naturally to her. The 57-year-old pointed out the pressure star kids endure who are trying to make it big in Bollywood as actors.

"You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with," she further added.

Juhi Chawla got married to Indian businessman Jay Mehta in 1996. They have two kids, Janhavi (19) and Arjun (19).

