Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors, Nimrat Kaur’s video making people jealous of friendship goes VIRAL: ‘Loki dekh dekh jal jan’

Nimrat Kaur has been at the center of attention due to rumors surrounding her alleged relationship with Abhishek Bachchan. Some reports even hint that she could be involved in the marital strain between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek. In the midst of this, Nimrat shared a video discussing the dynamics of friendship and the jealousy it can provoke, which has since gone viral across social media.

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to share a reel in which she talks about the essence of true friendship. In the video, she lipsyncs over a voice in Punjabi, “Loki dekh dekh jal jan.”

The lady in Punjabi says friendships must be so good that people look at you, get jealous, and then go 'Wow!' and go 'Wow!' again. The video has since gone viral on the internet for obvious reasons.

In the video, the actress’ cat can also be seen lounging in the background, completely uninterested in the conversation, casually chilling as she talks about friendship.

Earlier, the Airlift actress got into the Halloween spirit with a fun video, donning a classic white saree and channeling her inner 'Bhartiya bhoot' just before Diwali and Halloween. In the video, she playfully dashes around, looking a bit bored before finally settling in for a nap.

Along with the clip, she posted a hilarious caption: "!!BREAKING NEWS!! Halloween se hai Bhartiya bhoot pareshaan. Festival vibes se feel kar raha hai excluded. Baalon wali ho ya ho ganji chudail, bas chahata hai ‘party ghost list’ mei hona included!!"

Fans quickly dubbed her the 'future Monjulika' as they couldn’t get enough of her quirky take on the festive season.

Nimrat Kaur’s name has recently come up amid the swirling divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Some unfounded gossip has even suggested an affair between Nimrat and Abhishek during the filming of Dasvi, though these claims remain unsubstantiated.

Since the rumors began, she has faced increased scrutiny on social media. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai continue to be the subject of speculation about their relationship, though neither has publicly commented on the situation.

