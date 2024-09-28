Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur are on dating app, claims Urvashi Rautela; shares if she has swiped them right

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Fighter earlier this year, often grabs headlines for his relationship status. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan and is now dating actress Saba Azad. Meanwhile, actress-model Urvashi Rautela has recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan and his Guzaarish co-star Aditya Roy Kapur are on a dating app. Urvashi also answered if she swiped them right on the app.

During her latest interview with Hauterrfly, Urvashi Rautela was asked about her dating life and whether she has pursued dating app culture. Urvashi revealed that she is on a dating app for making "friends".

The Sanam Re actress claimed that Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur and many other celebrities are available on the app. When asked whether she has swiped them right, she said, "I already have their phone numbers, why do I have to swipe right to them?"

The Love Dose star further suggested that she hasn't dropped any message in Hrithik and Aditya's inboxes. She quipped by saying that both the actors and herself are busy with their schedules, however, if any of them is free, she can chat.

Meanwhile, recently, Hrithik Roshan dropped a comment on his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest pictures on Instagram. Saba posted a few pictures of herself in a red bodycon dress. Hrithik commented on it by saying, "Woah!"

Speaking of Aditya Roy Kapur, the actor was previously rumored to be dating Ananya Panday. While they remained tight-lipped about their love affair, the former couple reportedly broke up in May 2024 after being in a relationship for two years. Ananya is now rumored to be dating US former model, Walker Blanco.

Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Roy Kapur worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2010 film, Guzaarish. It also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role. While Hrithik has War 2 in the pipeline, Aditya will be seen in Metro...In Dino.

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab Di Great in 2013. Urvashi then featured in Yo Yo Honey Singh's hit track, Love Dose the same year.

She has also worked in movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti. The actress now has films like Welcome To The Jungle and Kasoor 2 in her kitty.

