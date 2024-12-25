INSIDE Hrithik Roshan’s Christmas 2024 celebration with GF Saba Azad, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Pashmina Roshan, and more

Christmas 2024 is here and Bollywood has fully embraced the spirit of the festive season. Many stars have been offering a peek into their celebrations. Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad celebrated the festival with his family. The couple was seen in holiday pajamas as they posed with the actor’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina Roshan, and more.

Today, December 25, 2024, Pashmina Roshan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her Christmas celebration with family. In the photos, Hrithik Roshan stood with his arm around his girlfriend Saba Azad’s shoulders. The War 2 actor wore a red and black checkered night suit with slippers, cap, and round glasses. Saba’s pajamas were also red with little white hearts. She paired it with a Santa cap. The couple was all smiles for the camera.

Hrithik’s kids Hrehaan and Hridaan twinned in maroon and green checkered night suits. Pashmina looked stunned in a red dress and sat in the center with other family members. A Christmas tree was seen in the background and it was decorated with baubles, bows, and stars. The place was adorned with plants and Christmas wreaths.

In the caption, Pashmina wrote, “Have a holly jolly Christmas,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Have a look at the post!

Advertisement

Netizens showered love on the family in the comments section and extended Christmas wishes. One person said, “Wow. Soo cute all of. Merry Christmas,” while another wrote, “Very beautiful.” A user stated, “Looks like a merry time,” and another called them “Lovely family.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has the highly anticipated movie War 2 in his lineup. The actor was shooting for the YRF Spy Universe action thriller this year. Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR have joined him in this Ayan Mukerji directorial. War 2 is set to release in 2025.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also gearing up for the release of the docu-series about his family’s legacy. Titled The Roshans, it is set to drop on OTT on January 17, 2025.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Karan Johar party together; Ranveer Singh clicks quirky selfie in Farah Khan's THROWBACK PICS for Anil Kapoor’s birthday