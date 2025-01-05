Deepika Padukone Birthday: 5 Bollywood actors we'd love to see her pair up with on screen, from Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan

Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular leading actresses in Bollywood. She has starred in various films where her chemistry with male actors has been immensely loved by audiences. Some of her most popular on-screen pairings are with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. On Deepika’s 39th birthday today, January 5, 2025, let’s take a look at 5 actors we’d love to see her pair up with on screen.

1. Salman Khan

There have been various reports over the years that suggested that Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan were very close to working with each other in some movies. However, those alleged projects didn’t materialize. This pairing is certainly awaited by both their fans. Deepika has starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in many films, so it will be very interesting to see her chemistry with the other two Khans of Bollywood.

2. Aamir Khan

Thus, the next one on this list is Aamir Khan. Again, there have been rumors about these actors coming together for a movie, but nothing turned out to be true. Aamir is one of the most acclaimed actors in India. and so is Deepika. Them uniting on screen would surely be a treat for cinema lovers.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Another highly awaited Bollywood pairing is that of Sidharth Malhotra and Deepika Padukone. Their good looks and talent promise magical chemistry on screen. Sidharth has proven that he slays the rom-com genre, and we desperately want Deepika to go back to it. Wouldn’t you be down for this jodi in a cheesy love story?

4. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is the king of comedy, and Deepika Padukone has been missed in the genre for a long time. These two starring together in such a massy film promises next-level entertainment to the audience.

5. Vicky Kaushal

Last year, Deepika Padukone sent the internet into a frenzy when she admitted that she loved Vicky Kaushal’s song Tauba Tauba. This got us thinking about how they would look together in such a dance number. This pairing does promise a lot of potential.

With which other Bollywood actor would you like to see Deepika Padukone on screen?

