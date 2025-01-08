Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 to clash with Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 on Independence Day 2025? Here's what we know

Festive holidays are significant for filmmakers in Bollywood because they offer an ideal opportunity for them to release their films. One such occasion is Independence Day, which was finalized as the release date for Hrithik Roshan's War. But a new media report revealed that Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 will be released on the same day, making it a competitive holiday.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Independence Day weekend of 2025 will have a significant box office showdown as Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 can also choose the day for its release. Earlier, Yash Raj Films chose the date to release Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 on that occasion.

According to their source, "Lahore 1947 is a film that celebrates India's Independence and what better than August 15 to release the film. They are strongly considering this date and will make an official announcement very soon."

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the makers of Deol's film aim for a release on Independence Day 2025. So, the possible clash between War 2 and Lahore 1947 is expected to create buzz among fans. War 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, while Lahore: 1947 will witness Sunny Deol headline the film with Aamir's cameo in the historical drama.

Since both the films star popular actors and gripping storylines related to patriotism, the Independence Day weekend promises to be an ideal release time. However, moviegoers are awaiting official confirmation regarding the clash.

Ayan Mukerji directs War 2 which features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the high-octane action film. On the other hand, Lahore 1947 is a grand historical drama film by Rajkumar Santoshi, backed by Aamir Khan, and stars Preity Zinta in the lead role.

