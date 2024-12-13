EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol’s Lahore: 1947 aims at an August 2025 release; Aamir Khan Production initiates conversations with YouTube

Aamir Khan is all set to dominate 2025 with multiple projects in the offing in the capacity of an actor and also a producer. The actor has also announced a slate comprising of Lahore: 1947, Sitaare Zameen Par, Ek Din and Pritam Pyaare for 2025, and we hear that he has started to explore the release dates and the medium for the aforementioned films. According to sources close to the development, the Rajkumar Santoshi directed Lahore: 1947 led by Sunny Deol is looking at an August 2025 release.

“Lahore: 1947 is presently in the editing stage, and Aamir Khan is keen to bring the film to the spectacle in August 2025. As a producer, he feels that the holiday season in the month could benefit the film, as it is set against the backdrop of India – Pakistan partition which also took place in August 1947. A final call on the date will be taken once the edit is locked,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the initial reports of the film are strong, with ample of drama and larger-than-life moments ft. Sunny Deol.

That’s not all, over the last few months, Aamir Khan has been doing meetings with YouTube heads in US and India, exploring the possibilities of using the platform for premiere of his feature films. “Aamir is against premiere of films on already established platforms and is exploring several ideas with YouTube to showcase his films – the talks include direct-to-digital premiere, post theatrical streaming, pay-per-view model and a lot more. He is however yet to arrive at a concrete decision on how he wishes to partner with YouTube,” the source added.

Advertisement

According to the source, Aamir is looking to revolutionize the digital space, by getting films on YouTube. “As a producer, Aamir cracked a deal of Rs 70 crore for Lahore: 1947 with a leading player, but he has decided to refund the sum for now as he has started the process of curating an alternate medium with YouTube for his entire slate in various formats as mentioned above,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we will be bringing more updates on this soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan discussing a ‘Superhero Film’ with Lokesh Kanagaraj; Contemplating on Ghajini 2 too