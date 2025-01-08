Kiara Advani to come on board for Maddock Films’ supernatural comedy Shakti Shalini? Here’s what we know

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Kiara Advani and Dinesh Vijan have been discussing a potential collaboration for a supernatural comedy. We also informed you that the film will mark the beginning of a standalone franchise in the fantasy comedy space. Now, as per the latest reports, the War 2 actress is in discussions for Shakti Shalini.

According to a report published in India Today, it has been reported that Kiara Advani is likely to associate with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for Shakti Shalini. A source was quoted sharing with the publication, “The film demands a leading lady who can embody strength and vulnerability simultaneously, and Kiara ticks all the boxes. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalised yet.”

If the speculations turn true, Shakti Shalini could mark the actress’ first collaboration with the production house. Notably, last year in 2024, Kiara was also spotted a few times at Maddock’s office for meetings, sparking speculation about their collaboration.

The production house has remained tight-lipped about the film’s details, but industry buzz is enough to send fans into a frenzy. It was just a few days back that Maddock Films announced the slate of their upcoming films lined up for the next four years. It was also revealed that Shakti Shalini is poised to release later this year on December 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, we also informed you that the film will go on floors by the middle of 2025 with a start-to-finish schedule and Kiara is also excited to explore a new genre. “It’s going to be Kiara Advani in and as, and the negotiations are in the advanced stages. Once the things are on paper, an official announcement will be made,” the source shared with us.

On the professional front, Kiara is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming Telugu film, Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan. The film will grace the silver screens on January 10, 2025.

