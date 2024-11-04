I Want To Talk director Shoojit Sircar recalls he met Shah Rukh Khan for first time during their theatre days; shares  superstar would meet Gauri at cafe

Shoojit Sircar is one of the most critically acclaimed directors in the industry who is known for making authentic films with a touch of realism. Recently, the filmmaker revealed that he knows SRK from their theater days where he met the actor a few times. Moreover, he also recalled that King Khan used to meet his now wife, Gauri Khan nearby at a Cafe during their theater days.

In a candid interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Shoojit Sircar was asked about his views on Shah Rukh Khan. In his response, the October director mentioned that he knows the Pathaan actor from the time they were in theater group.

He recalled, “Shah rukh I know from theater group, he was in Barry John group, I was there, I didn't plays with him, I was there with them."

Sircar added that there is a Depaul cafe in Connaught place, Delhi where the superstar used to go and meet his now wife, Gauri Khan. As a result, the filmmaker met him there. However, he reveled that he didn't saw the superstar work in plays and the actor then left to be a part of the TV show, Fauji when he did a play with director Barry john.

Shoojit has never worked with SRK, however a few years ago, reported suggested that they might collborate for a project, but the director denied the news in a conversation with IANS and mentioned he had no clue about it.

Shoojit Sircar made his directorial debut in 2005 with the romantic war drama Yahaan starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Minissha Lamba. Since then he has made successful films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, Pink, October and more that are more realistic and often raise a social issue.

The filmmaker last directed Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role which became a massive critical success. He is next making I Want To Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan is the lead role.

