EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana spills the beans on why he debuted with Vicky Donor after rejecting 6 films

It has been a decade of Ayushmann Khurrana in the film industry. Ayushmann made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 movie Vicky Donor, directed by Shoojit Sircar, where he shared screen space with another newcomer, Yami Gautam. In his career, Ayushmann has consciously made an effort to choose content-driven, offbeat, and films with social messages, or the ones that deal with taboo subjects. In fact, in his very first movie, he played the role of a sperm donor, which was quite unusual. As he clocked 10 years in the industry, we talked to the actor in an exclusive interview, and conversed on various topics, including what led him to choose Vicky Donor as his first film.

Ayushmann had rejected six films before he chose Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor as his debut movie. When we asked him what made him go for an unusual script like that as his first, the actor replied, “I think the script was beautiful. And I really believed in Shoojit Sircar. I watched his previous films. There was this film called ‘Shoebite’ which never released with Amitabh Bachchan. I saw it in the edit it was beautiful. Also, ‘Yahaan’, another film of his got a National Award. So, I was like ‘I am in credible hands.’ This subject could go haywire if it was with some other director. But Shoojit Sircar was a pioneer. He started doing these films. My career path was set because of Vicky Donor, because that was the first taboo subject I dealt with. And I carried it forward in other films. So, he set the tone right for me, and before that all those six films never saw the light of the day.”

Ayushmann further added that he knew he had to choose the right film as there was nobody to launch him. “Because I always knew as presenter, like somebody who's asking questions to an actor, I could learn from the mistakes of the other persons. So, I was interviewing a lot of stars who were making good choices, bad choices. And I gauzed that the choice is very important, especially for me, (I knew) that nobody's going launch me. So, my debut film had to be good or else I won't get another film. So that's what I thought about, so I waited and I'm glad Vicky Donor happened.”

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana talk about Vicky Donor with Pinkvilla:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has an interesting line up of movies in his kitty for 2022. He will be soon seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, and Anirudh Iyer’s Action Hero.

