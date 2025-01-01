Stree 2 producer Dinesh Vijan feels ‘there is no takeover’ by South cinema; says, 'what truly matters is…’

Recently, producers Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi engaged in a heated debate about Bollywood vs. South Cinema. Naga claimed that films like RRR, Baahubali, and other South Indian blockbusters have reshaped Bollywood’s approach to mass entertainment. In a new interview, producer Dinesh Vijan stated that there is no 'takeover' by South Cinema. He believes both industries produce successful films and added 'what truly matters is giving audiences something fresh and unique.'

In a recent interview with The Economic Times, Dinesh Vijan shared his perspective on the ongoing Bollywood vs South Cinema debate. He stated that he does not believe there is a "takeover" by Southern cinema.

According to him, the Hindi film industry has experienced remarkable successes since the pandemic, with films like Animal, Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jawan, and Stree 2 achieving box office collections of Rs. 500-600 crore in India.

The Chhaava producer emphasized that this demonstrates the Hindi film industry’s performance is on par with its southern counterpart.

Dinesh Vijan further expressed that what truly matters is offering audiences something fresh and unique, which is exactly what these films have done. He suggested that rather than viewing southern and Hindi films as separate entities, they should be embraced as part of one unified Indian film industry.

He also mentioned that his hope is for films from all parts of the country to resonate with audiences nationwide, acknowledging that while both industries produce hits, there are also films from both that fail to connect with viewers.

Advertisement

During the Galatta Plus Mega Pan-India Producers' Round Table 2024, Naga Vamsi commented that South Indian cinema has reshaped Bollywood's perspective on filmmaking. He highlighted that for a long time, Bollywood primarily focused on catering to specific regions like Bandra and Juhu.

Boney Kapoor, however, disagreed with this view, asserting that he did not subscribe to the argument and pointed out that Bollywood’s influence has always been significant. He cited the example of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, who had expressed admiration for Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

Kapoor also emphasized that audiences are drawn to quality content, regardless of whether it's from Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi cinema. He further noted that even Marathi films are now reaching impressive milestones, with some grossing over 100 crores.