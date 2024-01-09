Ileana D'Cruz shares cute glimpse with her 'snuggle buddy' son Koa Phoenix Dolan-PIC

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood in films like Barfi!, Rustom, and Raid among others. She is also very active on social media where she keeps her fans posted with her pictures, glimpses of life as well as thoughts. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana D'Cruz shares Koa Phoenix Dolan's picture

Today, on January 9th, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan. The black and white picture features Ileana snuggling with her son and calling him her 'snuggle buddy.'

Check out her story!

Ileana D'Cruz shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebration with beau Michael Dolan

On Christmas Eve, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram to share several pictures and videos from her celebration. One of the video clips shows a pair of Christmas stockings hanging near the fireplace. Right next to it a Christmas tree is beautifully decorated and lit up. Other pictures in the post show the chocolate cake and wine that the couple enjoyed on Christmas.

In another video, her baby Koa can be seen lying next to the Christmas tree, which has a bauble with his name written on it. The black and white picture features Ileana and Michael Dolan posing. Michael Dolan, Ileana's sister Farrah D'Cruz, and her mother Samira D'Cruz were tagged in the post.

The caption of this collaborative post read, "My heart is full and I’m so thankful and fortunate to be able to spend Christmas with my new little family ♥️

Sending love and joy to everyone who needs it."

Check out her post!

Ileana's son Koa Pheonix Dolan was born on August 1st last year. She announced this news on Instagram and wrote: “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world Hearts beyond full.”

Several media reports have stated that Ileana and Dolan married on May 13, 2023.

Workwise, Ileana was last seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull which was released in 2021.

