Imran Khan recalls shooting ‘se*ual violence’ sequence with Minissha Lamba in Kidnap; ‘I don’t think that scene was necessary’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, known for his debut movie, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, also shared the screen with Minissha Lamba in the 2008 action thriller Kidnap. The Sanjay Gadhvi movie showcases Khan as Kabir Devendra Sharma, who kidnapped Lamba.

During an interview with We Are Yuvaa on YouTube, the actor admitted that there was a scene in the film which, according to him, was unnecessary. When quizzed if there’s something in his film career that he regrets doing, Imran Khan went down memory lane and spoke about his character who was almost about to se*ually assault Minissha Lamba’s character.

Talking about it, Imran Khan said, “There is this part in Kidnap that I found very uncomfortable.” He added that the scene after the romantic song, Mausam, starts off with his character dragging her back to the den. It seems like he is about to se*ually assault her as it begins that way. But then he stops and pulls back. Pointing out this particular scene in the movie, Khan said, “I don’t think that scene was necessary, and frankly, I found it very, very difficult to shoot.”

After shooting for the said scenes, the Delhi Belly actor went home that evening and found himself to be very disturbed. “I couldn’t sleep; I threw up,” as he couldn’t get it out of his head. The next morning, he went to his co-star, actress Minissha, who had dark, purple bruises all over her arm from where he had grabbed her.

On seeing them, the Luck actor got terrified and exclaimed, “Oh my God, what have I done?” Then, he sat her down and expressed how he felt after shooting the scenes. But Lamba was “super-chill about it.” She even explained to him that she never felt uncomfortable. It was the nature of the scene, and they played it well, she said. Even though she set her mind at ease, he hasn’t felt okay about it.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

