Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking 'from where he is getting money' as he shares glimpse of the new house

Imran Khan has been away from the limelight for a long time. He was last seen in Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti in 2015 and reportedly plans a comeback. Unfortunately, the movie flopped at the box office, leading the actor to step away from the spotlight. Now, taking to social media, the actor shared a series of pictures and mentioned what he has been doing for the past few years.

Imran Khan gives a sneak peek at his self-built home

In a recent social media post, Imran Khan shared that over the past few years, he built a house. Although he has played an architect in a few films, he admitted he doesn't have any formal training or expertise, but he enjoys tinkering and learning new things. Imran emphasized that the intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa but rather to create something that took its cues from the landscape. The house was meant to be a shelter from which to admire the view, not to be the view itself.

He spent the first year visiting the site at various times to observe the sunrise and sunset, the flow of the streams during rain, and the changing foliage through the seasons. This gave him a holistic understanding from which he could revise and rework his sketches. After consulting with his contractor and a structural engineer, he decided to forego concrete slab construction. Instead, he opted for the classic method used in the surrounding villages: a stone plinth for the base, single-story brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets.

Imran admitted it took a while and turned out a bit uneven around the edges, but it was a joyous process. Ultimately, it cost him less than the pre-made villas he often sees advertised in the area, leaving him to wonder where the markup goes.

Imran Khan gives a savage reply to a user asking about money

In the comments section, a user asked Imran Khan, "From where he is getting money?" To which Imran Khan gave an epic reply and commented, "I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000’s."

Imran Khan started his career as a child artist in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Some of his other notable films include I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Delhi Belly, and more.

