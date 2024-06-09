Imran Khan says he was at his ‘weakest’ when he separated from Avantika Malik; ‘I couldn’t even get myself out of bed’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Avantika Malik parted ways back in 2019. The duo is proud parents to a daughter, Imara. On various occasions, the Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, actor has opened up extensively on his personal life. In a recent conversation, the actor addressed the rough patch in his life when he was at his ‘weakest’ while he got separated from his wife.

Imran Khan on rough patch after being divorced to Avantika Malik

While speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Imran Khan admitted to going through a bad phase after his separation from his wife, Avantika Malik. He highlighted some symptoms of depression, he shared those everyday tasks such as getting out of bed and brushing his teeth felt like a big ask for him.

“When I separated in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I’d say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn’t know if I could do that. I couldn’t even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pajamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate,” he said.

“I did have parental duties, we split custody so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she is with me, it doesn’t matter how weak I feel, whatever it is, you have to get out there,” he added.

Imran Khan on co-parenting daughter Imara

In the same interview, the actor also mentioned his parents as ‘good models’ when it comes to co-parenting. He recalled being very young when his parents divorced, but they always ‘consciously engaged’ with each other to look after him. Imran mentioned how they were always committed and agreed that their priority was to care for their child. So, that kind helped him as a template to use in his life as well.

“Even in my case the focus was how do we ensure Imara doesn’t feel the weight of it, how can we minimize that, manage that, and hold space for her experience? Of course, it is sad and distressing, but it is a part of life, and it has nothing to do with you (Imara). These are grown-up things and for grown-ups, there are grown-up problems which are different from children's problems,” he said.

