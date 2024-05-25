13 Minissha Lamba movies that live rent-free in our hearts

Minissha Lamba made her debut with the 2005 film Yahaan and went on to star in several movies which became immortal in the hearts of audiences. Her diverse roles and engaging performances ruled people’s hearts and today, we are revisiting some of the best Minissha Lamba movies one must surely watch

13 best Minissha Lamba movies that are unmissable:-

1. Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Cast: Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Kay Kay Menon, Raima Sen

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2007

Where to Watch: Netflix

In this ensemble cast film, Minissha Lamba stands out as Zara, a spirited newlywed. Her chemistry with Abhay Deol and her vibrant personality makes the film’s exploration of relationships and individuality delightful.

2. Bachna Ae Haseeno

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube (on rent)

Minissha Lamba takes up the character of Mahi in this who is a sweet and romantic girl whose life changes after meeting the protagonist, Raj. Her innocent and pure performance filled with tragic heartbreaks was found relatable by the audiences making it one of her best movies to watch. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Well Done Abba

Cast: Boman Irani, Minissha Lamba, Sameer Dattani

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing the role of Muskaan Ali, Minissha brings warmth and sincerity to this satire on bureaucracy and social issues. Her performance is both heartwarming and thought-provoking making it one of her best movies in showbiz.

4. Yahaan

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: War, Romance

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: YouTube

In her debut film, Minissha’s performance as Adaa who is torn between love and the political unrest in Kashmir is deeply moving and memorable.

5. Kidnap

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

In Kidnap, Minissha plays the character of Sonia “Soni” Raina, the daughter of a wealthy businessman played by Sanjay Dutt. The film features adrenaline-pumping action sequences, car chases, and suspenseful moments and Minissha Lamba’s character finds itself caught in the midst of these thrilling events. Her performance filled with vulnerability and resilience makes this movie a great watch.

6. Shaurya

Cast: Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffrey, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: Zee5

As Kavya Shastri, a journalist seeking truth and justice, Minissha delivers a strong and impactful performance. Her character's determination and courage are central to the film's narrative making it one of the best movies to watch.

7. Anamika: The Untold Story

Cast: Dino Morea, Minissha Lamba, Koena Mitra

IMDB Rating: 3.8/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2008

Where to Watch: YouTube

Minissha takes on the challenging role of Anamika, whose mysterious past unfolds in this suspenseful thriller. Her registering presence and out-of-the-box acting kept the audience hooked till the end.

Advertisement

8. Zila Ghaziabad

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 3.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime

Release Year: 2013

Where to Watch: YouTube

Playing the role of Suman, Minissha stands out in this intense crime drama. Her character’s journey against the backdrop of political rivalry and violence is both compelling and heartfelt. Watch out for this one for a thrilling experience.

9. Bheja Fry 2

Cast: Vinay Pathak, Kay Kay Menon, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: YouTube

As Ranjini, Minissha brings a fresh and lively energy to this comedy sequel. Her interactions with the protagonist provide plenty of laughs and moments that are worth giving a watch.

10. Corporate

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: YouTube

In a brief but significant role, Minissha’s portrayal of Megha juggles between corporate ethics and personal dilemmas. Her performance is both impactful and entertaining at the same time.

11. Hum Tum Shabana

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 3.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: YouTube

Minissha’s comedic timing as Shabana in this light-hearted film is delightful. Her character simply adds charm and humor to the movie.

12. Rocky: The Rebel

Cast: Zayed Khan, Minissha Lamba, Isha Sharvani

IMDB Rating: 4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: YouTube

Minissha Lamba plays Priya in this one who is the love interest of the protagonist, Rocky. Her chemistry with Zayed Khan and her portrayal of a supportive and strong-willed character bring a sense of balance to the intense storyline.

13. Anthony Kaun Hai

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Advertisement

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Anthony Kaun Hai, Minissha Lamba plays the character of Jia who is a key character significantly influencing the plot's twists and turns. Her humourous and hearty performance in this one is worth giving it a watch.

Advertisement

Minissha Lamba’s vibrant filmography shows her versatility as an actress. Whether it's through heartwarming romances, intense dramas, or light-hearted comedies, her performances have consistently added value to the movies she’s been a part of. Which of these Minissha Lamba movies is your favorite?

ALSO READ: 13 best Aruna Irani movies that are absolute classic gems