Imran Khan, rumored GF Lekha Washington dress up to the nines for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding-PIC
Imran Khan donned a black tux for cousin Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare. The actor was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. Check out the picture!
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her beau Nupur Shikhare yesterday, and pictures and videos from their intimate yet fun wedding ceremony have been floating on social media.
Their wedding was attended by their family members and close friends such as Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, and many others. Now, we have come across Ira’s cousin and actor Imran Khan’s pictures, and he was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington.
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding
On Thursday afternoon, Lekha Washington took to her Instagram story to share a series of pictures with Imran Khan. It is a collage of 6 pictures, and the rumored couple is seen posing candidly for a few of them. Imran Khan looks dapper, as usual, in a classic black tuxedo with a bow. Meanwhile, Lekha Washington looks absolutely gorgeous in a black blouse layered with a red sheer ethnic shrug, paired with a maroon and golden lehenga. She accessorized with a golden necklace and a matching matha patti, and left her hair open.
A few of the pictures in the collage show Imran Khan looking lovingly at Lekha. She shared the pictures along with a red heart emoji. Check it out below!
Ira Khan and Nupur hosted a low-key engagement ceremony in November 2022, and Imran Khan was also present for that occasion.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding ceremony. Aamir Khan was seen warmly welcoming the Ambanis, while escorting them into the venue.
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s dating rumors
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's dating rumors surfaced on the Internet after they were spotted by the paparazzi together in February last year. They were seen holding hands, and their joint appearance grabbed eyeballs. Lekha has predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. She worked with Imran in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.
Imran and Lekha have been spotted together on several occasions. In November 2023, they were seen posing with Anoushka Shankar, Monica Dogra, Abhay Deol and others at a party.
Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. They had tied the knot in 2011, and have a daughter named Imara. Rumors of their separation began in 2019, and it was reported last year that Imran and Avantika have decided to go separate ways.
ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan and Aditi Rao Hydari share fun time moments with Imran Khan; see PICS
Star
Taylor Swift
NET Worth: ~ 4.41 MN USD (RS 37 cr)
1. Travis publicly pursued Taylor As he disclosed to the audience of his podcast, New Heights, Travis Kelce openly courted Taylor Swift. He revealed that during the pop star's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, he tried unsuccessfully to offer her his phone number. "It was disappointing that she doesn't ta...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more