Imran Khan, rumored GF Lekha Washington dress up to the nines for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding-PIC

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan got married to her beau Nupur Shikhare yesterday, and pictures and videos from their intimate yet fun wedding ceremony have been floating on social media.

Their wedding was attended by their family members and close friends such as Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, and many others. Now, we have come across Ira’s cousin and actor Imran Khan’s pictures, and he was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

On Thursday afternoon, Lekha Washington took to her Instagram story to share a series of pictures with Imran Khan. It is a collage of 6 pictures, and the rumored couple is seen posing candidly for a few of them. Imran Khan looks dapper, as usual, in a classic black tuxedo with a bow. Meanwhile, Lekha Washington looks absolutely gorgeous in a black blouse layered with a red sheer ethnic shrug, paired with a maroon and golden lehenga. She accessorized with a golden necklace and a matching matha patti, and left her hair open.

A few of the pictures in the collage show Imran Khan looking lovingly at Lekha. She shared the pictures along with a red heart emoji. Check it out below!

Ira Khan and Nupur hosted a low-key engagement ceremony in November 2022, and Imran Khan was also present for that occasion.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also attended Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding ceremony. Aamir Khan was seen warmly welcoming the Ambanis, while escorting them into the venue.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s dating rumors

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's dating rumors surfaced on the Internet after they were spotted by the paparazzi together in February last year. They were seen holding hands, and their joint appearance grabbed eyeballs. Lekha has predominantly appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. She worked with Imran in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

Imran and Lekha have been spotted together on several occasions. In November 2023, they were seen posing with Anoushka Shankar, Monica Dogra, Abhay Deol and others at a party.

Imran Khan was earlier married to Avantika Malik. They had tied the knot in 2011, and have a daughter named Imara. Rumors of their separation began in 2019, and it was reported last year that Imran and Avantika have decided to go separate ways.

