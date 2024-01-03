Indian Police Force: Trailer of cop-series led by Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty to drop on THIS date

The hit-maker Rohit Shetty has captivated audiences to the seats with his OTT directorial debut venture, Indian Police Force. The web show will star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. While the teaser had already piqued the interest of audiences, now adding to the excitement of the fans, the makers have announced the release date of the show's trailer.

Release date of trailer of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force out

Indian Police Force, the much-anticipated web show, has already been creating buzz on the internet. Now, the makers of the show have yet again teased the fans with the trailer's release date. Today, on January 3, a video montage was dropped with suspense-filled music in the background. The video showcases a truck carrying a big carton, followed by the mention of various cities in India, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, Lucknow, Udaipur, and New Delhi, amongst others.

The end plate in the video reads, "Big Action Delivering Soon", followed by the Indian Police Force's title plate. While making the official announcement, the caption reads, "target in sight! the mystery boxes are in your city - time to unbox the action! trailer coming out on Jan 5. #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, new series, Jan 19"

Take a look:

Fans reaction to the announcement

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comments section expressing their enthusiasm for the show. A fan commented, "We are seated (accompanied by a wink emoji), another fan commented, "Can't wait for #IndianPoliceForce", a third fan commented, "Can't wait for the Action", "Go Sid @sidmalhotra," wrote another Sidharth Malhotra fan hyping up the actor.

In addition to this, several fans dropped heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

About the teaser of Indian Police Force

Notably, the teaser of the long-awaited thrilling web series was dropped last month. A 1:12-second teaser gives a peek into the world of adrenaline-pumping action scenes. The video clip begins with a montage highlighting various locations worldwide, leading to a powerful explosion. Hands down, the lead trio, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi, look ferocious in their cop uniforms, and fans couldn't stop gushing over their looks.

Apart from the lead trio, the series also stars Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles. Indian Police Force will premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

