Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday celebration in Goa which was all about friends, fireworks and actor's happy dance: WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana turned 40 on September 14 this year. To celebrate this milestone, the actor, along with Tahira, their kids, and some old and new friends, went to Goa. A while ago, his filmmaker wife took to social media and dropped inside glimpses from the fun bash which was all about having a lovely time at the beach, enjoying fireworks, having a gala time with the fam, and watching the birthday boy groove and how!

The carousel of images that the Sharmajee Ki Beti director dropped from Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday celebration opened with a sweet image of them sharing an emotional moment. It was followed by a blurry picture of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana followed by a glimpse of the firework that lit up the night. Next up were their kids, watching the setting sun at the beach and sipping on orange juice with the adults by the pool. After raising a toast for the Dream Girl 2 actor, they danced through the night and clicked fun group photos. After enjoying another round of drinks, the shy birthday boy broke into a happy dance.

Sharing more about the fun getaway, she penned, “Goa dump. We all have literally grown up together! Blessed are we to do these trips with our chosen family! Some of us have been together since 2002, others much before that and ALL since many lifetimes. The birthday boy was happy, he is a shy person in real life and yea he did groove and how! Swipe till the end. Asli pehchaan- pocha, suku, gughi, gol, ravo, paddy/raka, meeraah , ghor1, pupul, bansi kaka, langda tyagi, vaipo, teera and khurru!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has joined hands with Rashmika Mandanna for Aditya Satpodar’s upcoming horror-comedy, Vampires of Vijay Nagar. A source close to the development exclusively told us, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing Vampires of Vijay Nagar for a while now and are all set to take the film on floors by the end of this year.” It was also revealed that the film, which is part of Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe, will go on floors in November.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna team up for Vampires of Vijay Nagar; On floors in November