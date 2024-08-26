Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta drops dreamy PICS from baby shower ft hubby Satyadeep Misra and their doggo; ‘Me and my 3 heartbeats’

After taking over the fashion world and making a successful OTT debut, celebrity designer Masaba Gupta is all set to become a mom. A couple of days ago, her bestie, Sonam Kapoor, hosted a baby shower in honor of the parents-to-be. The inside images of the gala have already gone viral. Well, now, the mom-to-be dropped some dreamy pictures featuring her ‘3 heartbeats’.

Minutes ago, the couple dropped a collaborative post and dropped some bomb portraits that were probably taken before they headed for their baby shower. The images show Masaba Gupta looking like a chocolate ice cream in her brown bodycon dress. The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in her body-hugging dress. Don’t miss out on the beautiful jewels she sported with her dress. The carousel of images also featured her husband, Satyadeep Misra, and their cute doggo.

Sharing the images, she penned, “Me and my 3 heartbeats”

As for her actor husband, he looked dashing in a brown shirt layered with a beige jacket and paired with blue denim. The dad-to-be held their brown dog as they posed for the camera. On August 25, Sonam, Rhea Kapoor, entrepreneur Anu Ranjan, pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, Bhumi Pednekar’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, and several others also dropped inside glimpses from Masaba and Satyadeep’s baby shower.

Alia Bhatt’s mom, actress Soni Razdan, also shared pictures on Instagram. She also penned a warm note, wishing the couple on their new journey. She wrote, “When you’re with the loveliest in the world there is just no filter needed. Wishing the fabulous parents-to-be @masabagupta and @instasattu a super joy ride into parenthood.”

Ever since Masaba Gupta announced this happy news, she has been dropping glimpses of her baby bum on social media. From working at her studio to going on vacations and enjoying her favorite meals, she has been updating her fans with all that she has been doing throughout her pregnancy. Nearly seven weeks ago, she dropped selfies of herself and mentioned that even though she knows the best is yet to be, it still feels like a bit of a dream to her.

