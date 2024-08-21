WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu’s race car-themed birthday cake is every kid's dream; ‘Two Fast, 2 curious’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja embraced parenthood in 2022, when they welcomed their first child, Vayu. The couple often takes to social media to share adorable glimpses of their family life and their baby boy. On August 20, 2024, Sonam and Anand celebrated Vayu’s second birthday with their friends and family. A glimpse of the little one’s ‘Two Fast, 2 curious’ birthday cake has now been unveiled. The race car-themed cake is sure to be every kid’s dream.

The cake shop, Cocoatease, recently shared a video of the cake that they prepared for Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s second birthday on the Instagram handle. The cake had a blue and black color scheme. The bottom tier looked like a car racing finish line while a vintage car sat at the top. The base was decorated with chocolate chip cookies, cup cakes, and shiny balls. It said, 'Happy Birthday Vayu' with 'Two' written on the cake.

The caption alongside the post read, “Two Fast, 2 Curious. And just like that….He turns 2!! A super special, toddler friendly, refined sugar free chocolate cake to celebrate our rockstar Vayu! @sonamkapoor.”

In the comments section, Sonam Kapoor appreciated the cake, saying, “Mohit you outdid yourself! Your best cake for Vayu!”

Sonam also made a special Instagram post for her munchkin’s birthday. She posted a cute video of Vayu running. The actress wrote, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu!”

Expressing her feelings about being his mother, Sonam stated, “Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

She also revealed how Vayu had strengthened the relationship between her and her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam said, “You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you—your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi, Anki chachu and harsh mamu. Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She concluded by saying, “Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives. #HappyBirthdayVayu #TwoYearsOld #ProudMom #FamilyLove #EndlessJoy #GratefulHeart #OurSunshine #LoveYouForever #BlessedLife #BirthdayBoy” #everydayphenomenal.”

