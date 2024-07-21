PICS: Rhea Kapoor gives peek into scenic Scotland diaries with ‘Vayu’s parents’ Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has been in the United Kingdom for the past few weeks, where she is spending quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja, and son Vayu. The actress, who turned 39 on June 9, 2024, celebrated her birthday weekend in Scotland with her family. Her sister Rhea Kapoor has now dropped unseen pictures from the picturesque getaway with adorable glimpses of little Vayu.

Rhea Kapoor shares glimpses from Scotland holiday with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Vayu

Today, July 21, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of memories from her vacation in Scotland. In the first picture, Rhea is seen sitting near a lake surrounded by greenery. There was a photo that showed the inside view of the hotel. One snapshot captured Rhea’s husband, Karan Boolani, playing golf.

There was an adorable photograph of Sonam Kapoor sitting with her son Vayu on her lap as the little munchkin played with a spoon. In one picture, Vayu was seen standing amid a beautiful garden. Rhea also gave a peek into the delicious food they had during their stay. The last shot showed Anand Ahuja and Vayu standing on a train platform, interacting with the dog of a fellow traveler.

The caption read, “Scotland with Vayu and his parents.” Have a look at Rhea’s post!

Sonam Kapoor’s note describing her birthday in Scotland

Earlier in June, Sonam Kapoor penned a note summarizing her experience in Scotland. She also expressed gratitude to her loved ones. The message read, “Still reeling from the beauty of the weekend I’ve had with those I hold closest to my heart… Anand, you’re my whole heart, and the memories we’re making with Vayu are my most precious. Rhea, you plan the most fabulous surprises and I know I’m the luckiest sister in the world!”

She added, “I’m also the luckiest daughter with the most loving parents and parents in law who are always spoiling me with their affection. My friends who came all the way to scotland and made my birthday weekend the most memorable with your laughter and planning. I love you my chosen family.”

