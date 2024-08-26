Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday reveals her most relatable moment from show and it has a connection with her BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday enjoys a great bond with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. They have been great friends since their childhood and are often spotted hanging out together in the city. Ananya, who is currently busy promoting her debut web series Call Me Bae, recently revealed one common thing between her and her character Bae. It has a connection to her BFFs Suhana and Shanaya.

Today, August 26, 2024, Ananya Panday participated in a Q/A session which was shared on the Instagram handle of Prime Video India. The actress was asked, “What is your most relatable moment from the show?” In response, she shared that the friendship with her girl best friends was the common thing between Bae and herself.

Ananya stated, “There’s so much, I think… her sisterhood. I went for dinner with my best friends last night, with Suhana and Shanaya. Bae also has two girl best friends and I think just the friendship moments that we were sharing together were fun and relatable.”

Yesterday, Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya stepped out for dinner in Mumbai in their stylish outfits. The paparazzi captured them leaving in a car together. Suhana’s rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda was also spotted at the same restaurant.

Earlier this month, the trio celebrated Friendship Day together on a lunch date in the city.

Coming to Ananya Panday’s upcoming show Call Me Bae, the trailer was released recently. Her friends showcased their appreciation on social media. Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Already in love with Bae. I’m so excitedddd @ananyapanday.” Shanaya Kapoor exclaimed, "faBAElous my anniiii @ananyapanday CANT WAIT TO BINGE WATCH.”

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair have written the show. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The cast of the comedy drama also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video on September 6.

