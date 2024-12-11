INSIDE Sonakshi Sinha’s hubby Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday bash: Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha join couple for cake cutting; don’t miss Rekha in background

Bollywood's beloved couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, continue to win hearts with their adorable bond. The couple, known for their frequent vacations and shared glimpses, recently celebrated Zaheer's birthday with close family, including Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha, and others. A video from the celebration has gone viral, showing the heartwarming moment as Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha join the couple for the cake-cutting ceremony, with Rekha spotted in the background.

In a heartwarming video, originally shared by Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram stories, Zaheer Iqbal is seen celebrating his birthday with his family. The clip shows him cutting the birthday cake, with Sonakshi Sinha standing beside him, and her father, Shatrughan Sinha, and Rekha standing behind. Poonam Sinha is also present at the celebration.

As the birthday boy blows out the candles, he turns to feed Sonakshi Sinha the first piece, but she sweetly asks him to feed his dad first. Zaheer then feeds her before turning to feed his father. This adorable and loving moment is too sweet to miss!

In the video, Zaheer is seen sporting a casual yet stylish look, wearing a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and a chain with a locket. Sonakshi, on the other hand, looks stunning in a pink dress, layered with a trendy denim jacket, adding a perfect touch to her chic ensemble.

Earlier, the Heeramandi actress took to Instagram to mark Zaheer's special day, posting a series of adorable photos. In one, the couple shared a sweet moment, with Sonakshi resting her head on Zaheer's shoulder as they both smiled at the camera.

Another photo captured a tender kiss on Zaheer's cheek followed by a tight embrace. The actress expressed her love in the caption, “After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you. Happy Birthday best boy - I love you.” Zaheer responded with a loving reply, “I love you more.”

Sonakshi Sinha got married to actor Zaheer Iqbal in June this year, making their relationship official. The couple, who had been dating for seven years, chose to marry on June 23—the same date they started dating.

