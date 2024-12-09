Sonakshi Sinha shares heartwarming birthday wish for Shatrughan Sinha; don't miss actress' special name for her dad

Today (December 9, 2024) marks the birthday of one of Bollywood's most iconic and beloved actors, Shatrughan Sinha. Known for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, and unforgettable dialogues, he has made an indelible impact on the Indian film industry. To celebrate her dad on his special day, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share the sweetest birthday wish, revealing a special name for him — 'King Khamosh.' And we couldn't agree more!

Sonakshi Sinha shared an unseen picture with dad Shatrughan Sinha on his special day. In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a warm hug.

See the post here:

His roles in films like Sajan, Mere Apne, Paras, Khoj, and Gambler, among others, highlighted his powerful screen presence and impeccable dialogue delivery. However, it was his memorable dialogue "Khamosh" that continues to win the hearts of his fans to this day.

Presently, Sinha remains active in politics. He recently won the West Bengal Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha election by 59,564 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Sinha was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice, in 1996 and 2002. He served as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare from 2002 to 2003, and then as Minister for Shipping from 2003 to 2004 under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

In 2009, he won the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate, defeating Congress's Shekhar Suman, who finished third. He retained the seat in 2014, defeating Congress candidate Kunal Singh.

However, in 2019, the BJP dropped him from the Lok Sabha elections and nominated senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, marking the end of his three-decade-long association with the party.

Meanwhile, his daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal after seven years of dating. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family, followed by a star-studded reception later that evening.

The duo frequently shares photos and videos, expressing their love for each other and giving glimpses into their blissful marriage.

