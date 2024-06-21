International Yoga Day 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone; 9 celebs who swear by 'Yoga se hi hoga'

Yoga is widely acknowledged as a transformative practice, cherished not just for its physical advantages but also for its profound influence on mental and emotional wellness. Within the dynamic realm of Bollywood, where the spotlight's glare often intersects with the rigors of daily existence, numerous celebrities have embraced yoga as a sanctuary for equilibrium, fortitude, and inner peace.

From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, let's take a look into the secrets of seven Bollywood icons who swear by yoga and check out their favorite asanas.

9 Bollywood celebs who swear by yoga

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, known for her poise and grace, attributes her inner calm to her dedicated yoga practice. Her favorite pose, Padmasana (Lotus Pose), is a symbol of her groundedness amidst life's whirlwind. She once shared with Vogue India, "Yoga is not just exercise for me; it's a way of life. It keeps me connected to my true self, especially during turbulent times."

2. Anushka Sharma

Renowned for her grace and charm, Anushka Sharma integrates yoga into her daily wellness regimen. The Dhanurasana (Bow Pose) holds particular significance for her, enhancing her strength and vitality. In an interview with Vogue India, she revealed, "Yoga is my sanctuary, offering me balance and serenity in a fast-paced world, allowing me to reconnect with myself on a deeper level."

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's serene aura is a testament to her commitment to yoga. The Tadasana (Mountain Pose) holds a special place in her heart, instilling in her a sense of empowerment and strength. In an interview with Vogue India, she reveals, "Yoga is my refuge. It's where I find peace and clarity amidst life's chaos."

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's boundless energy finds its source in yoga, which he regards as his daily dose of rejuvenation. With the Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) as his preferred asana, he harnesses its strength to navigate the challenges of his dynamic life. In conversation with GQ India, he quips, "Yoga keeps me centered and focused, allowing me to channel my energy constructively."

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's radiant glow is not just a result of her talent but also her dedication to yoga. With the Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) as her chosen pose, she finds liberation and vitality in its practice. She once shared with Harper's Bazaar India, "Yoga is my sanctuary. It's where I find solace and connection, away from the noise of the world."

6. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's towering presence in Bollywood owes much to his discipline, which includes regular yoga practice. With the Anulom Vilom Pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing) as his preferred technique, he attains mental clarity and peace. In his revered blog, he reflects, "Yoga is not just a physical exercise; it's a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening."

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, hailed as a global icon, integrates yoga into her everyday schedule for its profound effects. The Shavasana (Corpse Pose) is particularly cherished in her routine, providing profound relaxation and renewal. In an interview with Elle, she disclosed, "Yoga has been my constant companion, providing inner peace and clarity amidst life's chaos."

8. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's fitness journey is incomplete without yoga, which she regards as the cornerstone of her well-being. With the Sirsasana (Headstand) as her go-to pose, she finds rejuvenation and balance in its practice. In her book The Great Indian Diet, she divulges, "Yoga has been my constant companion, guiding me towards health and vitality."

9. Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif relies on yoga to keep both her body and mind in the best condition. She incorporates a variety of yoga poses into her daily routine, with Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) being her go-to practice. By making yoga a part of her life, Katrina balances her busy career with her personal well-being, inspiring many to do the same. In an interview with Vogue India, she shared, "Yoga helps me stay grounded and connected to myself. It's not just a workout; it's a way to find inner peace and balance in my hectic life."

These Bollywood stars remind us that even in the glitzy world they live in, finding peace and reflecting on ourselves is important for overall wellness. Whether they're on-screen or living their lives, they show us how yoga helps them stay balanced, strong, and calm.

Happy Yoga Day to everyone!

